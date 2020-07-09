MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Bren Esports clinched a berth in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang upper bracket finals of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational with a come-from-behind win on Thursday, July 9.

Bren Esports shook off a lethargic start against Yangon Galacticos of Myanmar in their knockout tiebreaker match to emerge at the top of Group B and set up an upper bracket finals date with Group A leader Vietnam.

The Philippines and Vietnam will face off in a best-of-three series on Friday, July 10, to determine which team will advance to the grand finals.

KalrTzy effectively used Ling with 10 kills, 8 assists, and 2 deaths to lead Bren Esports, Pheww tallied 5 kills, 9 assists, and 3 deaths, while Lusty recorded 2 kills, 12 assists, and 3 deaths in the win.

Yangon Galacticos, though, looked primed to get the win as it led 11-7 in kills and 4-1 in turrets in the first 10 minutes.

But the complexion of the game changed when KarlTzy managed to get the last hit on the Lord – paving the way for Bren Esports to put the pressure on Yangon Galacticos and push in the middle lane.

It did not help Yangon Galacticos that its carry YellowFlash – who used Lance – struggled to contribute as he finished with 0 kill, 3 assists, and 8 deaths.

After killing another Lord, Bren Esports smashed Yangon Galacticos' middle inhibitor turret and wrapped up the win in 22 minutes.

FlapTzy had 4 kills, 8 assists, and 4 deaths with Thamuz, while Ribo added 3 kills, 7 assists, and 4 deaths with Kagura for Bren Esports.

Myanmar will tangle with Malaysia in the lower bracket, with the winner facing the loser between the Philippines and Vietnam in the lower bracket finals. – Rappler.com