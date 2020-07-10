MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Bren Esports suffered a disappointing sweep from Vietnam's Vec Fantasy Main in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang upper bracket finals of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational on Friday, July 10.

Vec Fantasy Main proved to be the team with better draft picks and execution as it dominated the best-of-three series to punch its ticket to the grand finals and relegate Bren Esports to the lower bracket.

Bren Esports managed to last 20 minutes in Game 1, but not having any tank hero in its lineup turned out to be costly with Broly, TruongTrinh, and Hide doing most of the damage for Vec Fantasy Main.

TruongTrinh recorded 4 kills, 11 assists, and 3 deaths with Khufra, Broly tallied 8 kills, 6 assists, and 1 death with Kimmy, while Hide had 2 kills, 12 assists, and 1 death with Pharsa in the series opener.

Game 2 saw Bren Esports make the necessary adjustments as Lusty – after using Popol and Kupa in Game 1 – picked Atlas, but Vec Fantasy Main reasserted its mastery and wrapped up the series in just 14 minutes.

Broly led Vec Fantasy Main anew with 7 kills, 8 assists, and 0 deaths with Claude, Hide masterfully used Pharsa again with 1 kill, 12 assists, and 0 deaths, while TruongTrinh finished with 3 kills, 9 assists, and 1 death with Khufra.

While Broly had his way in Game 2, it was the exact opposite for Bren Esports carry KarlTzy as he struggled with Ling and wound up with 1 kill, 2 assists, and 3 deaths in the blowout defeat.

FlapTzy ended up as the best player for Bren Esports in Game 2 with 3 kills, 1 assist, and 1 death with XBorg.

Bren Esports, though, could still advance to the grand finals and face Vec Fantasy Main again if it beats Myanmar's Yangon Galacticos in the best-of-three lower bracket finals on Saturday, July 11. – Rappler.com