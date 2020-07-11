MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Bren Esports made quick work of Myanmar's Yangon Galacticos to advance to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang grand finals of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational on Saturday, July 11.

Relegated to the lower bracket by Vietnam's Vec Fantasy Main, Bren Esports vented its ire on Yangon Galacticos with a sweep of their best-of-three series to clinch the last grand finals berth.

FlapTzy dashed all hopes of Yangon Galacticos forcing a rubber match as he registered 9 kills, 6 assists, and 2 deaths with Thamuz in the Game 2 win that saw Bren Esports lead 22-11 in kills and 9-3 in turrets destroyed.

Bren Esports carry KarlTzy had 7 kills, 8 assists, and 2 deaths, while Pheww tallied 4 kills, 9 assists, and 4 deaths with Selena in Game 2.

Pheww was just as effective in Game 1 as he used Pharsa to create space for Bren Esports, chalking up 5 kills, 9 assists, and 2 deaths in the swift victory that lasted for less than 15 minutes.

Yangon Galacticos found no openings in Game 2 with two of its players – DK (Atlas) and Hiccup (Luo Yi) – ending the match with zero kills and combining for 9 of their 22 deaths.

Bren Esports will try to exact revenge on Vec Fantasy Main when they meet in the best-of-five grand finals on Sunday, July 12. – Rappler.com