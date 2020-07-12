MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Neon Esports delivered when it mattered most after toppling Vietnam's 496 Gaming to rule the Dota 2 event of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational on Sunday, July 12.

Dragged to the winner-take-all match of the best-of-five finals series, Neon Esports showed why it ended the earlier rounds undefeated by crushing 496 Gaming with a whopping 62-22 kill difference.

Aggressive from the get-go, Yopaj (Ember Spirit) and Skem (Bloodseeker) did most of the damage as Neon Esports dominated the map and wrapped up the championship-clinching game in 30 minutes.

The other members of Neon Esports are PlayHard, Jaunuel, and Rappy. – Rappler.com