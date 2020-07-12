MANILA, Philippines – Revenge could not have come at a better time for Bren Esports as it redeemed itself against Vec Fantasy Main to clinch the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational.

Representing the Philippines, Bren Esports made sure not to let its legion of fans down by staging a rousing come-from-behind win in the do-or-die match of the best-of-five grand finals on Sunday, July 12.

Vec Fantasy Main of Vietnam held the psychological edge after sweeping their upper bracket finals series, but Bren Esports rode on masterful plays from KarlTzy and FlapTzy to steal Game 5 and the crown.

Trailing 9-13 in kills, Bren Esports turned the tides as KarlTzy (Claude) and FlapTzy (Masha) killed the Lord, paving the way for their team to push.

As the Lord wreaked havoc in the bottom lane, KarlTzy unleashed the Blazing Duet to kill TruongTrinh (Popol and Kupa) before he eliminated T-Max (Esmeralda) and Broly (Ling) thanks to a timely Fatal Links from Lusty (Atlas).

Ti Dep Trai (XBorg) managed to kill Lusty and FlapTzy at their base turret with the Last Insanity to keep Vec Fantasy Main alive but it only delayed the inevitable as Bren Esports won in less than 13 minutes.

KarlTzy powered Bren Esports with 11 kills, 1 assist, and 2 deaths, FlapTzy finished with 2 kills, 4 assists, and 3 deaths, while Lusty had 7 assists and 5 deaths.

Ribo (Gatotkaca) tallied 7 assists and 1 death as Pheww (Valir) recorded 5 assists and 4 deaths in the win.

Broly led the other side with 7 kills and 4 assists, but his lone death in the endgame proved to be the difference for Vec Fantasy Main.

The championship would not have been possible had Bren Esports failed to keep its composure after having its backs against the wall.

As Vec Fantasy Main seized a 2-1 series lead, Bren Esports delivered a statement in Game 4 by wrapping up the match in 11 minutes with a 14-1 lead in kills and a 9-0 advantage in turrets destroyed.

KarlTzy (Ling) starred in Game 4 with 9 kills and 4 assists, while FlapTzy (Masha) registered 4 kills and 1 assist.

Earlier, the Philippines beat Vietnam for the Dota 2 championship as Neon Esports survived 496 Gaming in 5 grueling games. – Rappler.com