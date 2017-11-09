Katarina Pilepic unloads a game-high 20 points, built on 15 attacks, 3 aces and 2 blocks, while Araneta produces 13 points, 12 off attacks, to steer the Lifesavers back into the winning track after two losses

Published 8:26 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Generika-Ayala Lifesavers drew prolific performances from Katarina Pilepic and Angeli Araneta to make quick work of the Iriga City Oragons, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Thursday, Nov. 9.

Pilepic unloaded a game-high 20 points, built on 15 attacks, 3 aces and 2 blocks, while Araneta produced 13 points, 12 off attacks, to steer the Lifesavers back into the winning track after losing two straight games.

The Oragons were looking to prevent a sweep with a 21-19 lead in the third set but Pilepic and Araneta joined forces in a 6-0 run to finish the match early.

Araneta fired a kill to trim Iriga’s lead to one, 20-21, before Pilepic scored four straight points for a 24-21 Generika advantage. Araneta then capped the run with a through-the-block attack.

Generika, which improved to a 2-3 win-loss card, had the advantage in all departments by having 15 more attack points, 5 more blocks points and 3 more service points.

“We just motivated them in terms of mindset. I think that’s very important in a team, ‘yung mindset nila on any game. ‘Yun lang siguro ‘yung nagiging problem o nagiging kulang namin in terms of setting their minds during competitions,” said Lifesavers coach Francis Vicente.

(We just motivated them in terms of mindset. I think that’s very important in a team, their mindset in any game. That is probably what has been the problem, that we fail on setting their minds during competitions.)

Iriga held a 14-13 lead in the second set following an 8-1 spurt before the Lifesavers rode on a set-clinching 12-1 run to go up 2-0.

Tamara Kmezic was the lone bright spot for the Oragons, who slid to 1-2, as she finished with a team-high 15 points. No other player from Iriga reached double figures. – Rappler.com