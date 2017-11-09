Aiza Maizo-Pontillas topscores for Petron with 10 points despite playing for only two sets while Remy Joy Palma and Lindsay Stalzer add 8 points apiece

Published 9:55 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off a tough loss that ended their three-game winning streak, the Petron Blaze Spikers vented their ire on the Victoria Sports-UST Golden Tigresses, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14, in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Thursday, Nov. 9.

It was a complete team effort for the Blaze Spikers as 7 of their players scored at least 5 points in the three-set affair.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas topscored for Petron with 10 points despite playing for only two sets while Remy Joy Palma and Lindsay Stalzer added 8 points apiece.

Rhea Dimaculangan, who was named Player of the Game, accounted for 21 of Petron’s 27 excellent sets.

The Tigresses were still within striking distance in the third set, 6-8, before Petron pulled away for good off a 9-1 run powered by Maizo, Meneses and Ces Molina, 17-7.

“Bounce back lang. Siyempre kailangan ulit naming imaintain ‘yung intensity at galaw ng team namin, kailangan maglevel up kasi paganda na nang paganda ‘yung labanan,” said Petron coach Shaq de los Santos.

(It is a bounce back game. But of course, we need to maintain the intensity and we need to level up in terms of how we move because the games keep getting harder.)

The Blaze Spikers, who improved to 3-1, had 19 more attack points, 8 more block points and 5 more block points against the young UST squad which remained winless in two outings.

Dim Pacres was the lone Tigresses who finished in double figures with 10 points while reinforcement Yukie Inamasu added 8 markers. – Rappler.com