Sta. Lucia wins in 3 sets over the Lady Tigresses

Published 8:33 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors breathed a sigh of relief after ending their 3-game skid in fine fashion with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Victoria Sports-UST Golden Tigresses in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, November 14.

Sta. Lucia, which won its first in 4 outings, came from behind in the first two sets before controlling the pace in the 3rd set to deal the Tigresses their 3rd loss in as many games.

Down by 5 points in the second set, 13-18, the Lady Realtors turned the tables behind Dana Anisova, who scored back-to-back hits that sparked a 9-1 run, to take a 22-19 lead.

Pam Lastimosa fired two consecutive attacks for a 24-20 Sta. Lucia advantage. Rialen Sante secured the set with a kill.

“We needed a win so we got the win. Noong second set, akala ko bibitaw pa then okay na rin ‘yung na nagrecover. Baby steps namin, we’ll take it,” said Sta. Lucia coach Jerry Yee.

(We needed a win so we got the win. I thought we were going to go down in the second set, fortunately, they recovered. Baby steps but we’ll take it.)

Anisova had a game-high 13 points, built on 11 spikes, while Lastimosa contributed 11 markers. Marisa Field also chipped in 11 points, spiked by 3 blocks and 2 aces, while Sante added 9.

The Tigresses held a 13-12 advantage in the third set but crumbled from then on as the Lady Realtors scored 4 straight points to lead 16-13. UST never tasted the lead since then.

Dimdim Pacres paced the Tigresses with 9 points while Caitlyn Viray and Carla Sandoval combined for 16 markers. – Rappler.com