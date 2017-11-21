Despite remaining unbeaten, Ramil de Jesus wants his team to lose as early as possible to see how they will react to it now rather than later in the league

Published 9:54 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers cruised into their 6th straight victory following a 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 rout of the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, November 21.

Leading by just a point early in the third set, 8-7, the Cargo Movers, who still sit atop the standings with a 6-0 card, unloaded a 13-1 run for a 21-8 lead. A back-to-back Cignal error secured the sweep for the F2 Logistics.

Despite remaining unbeaten, F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus wants his team to lose as early as possible to see how they will react to it rather than be defeated late in the tournament.

“Medyo nakakatakot kasi puro panalo. Sana kahit papaano, manggaling kami sa hindi maganda tapos biglang maka-bounce back di ba. Hindi pa naman na-eexperience yung ganun so gusto naming maexperience na,” said de Jesus.

(It is actually scary when you always win. At the very least, I want us to go down and bounce back. We have not experienced that and I want to experience it this early.)

Imports Maria Perez and Kennedy Lynne Bryan did most of the heavy lifting for the Cargo Movers as they finished with 17 points apiece while Kim Fajardo added 9.

The La Salle triumvirate of Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Kim Dy combined for 12 markers for F2 Logistics.

Just like the 3rd set, the HD Spikers were trailing by just 3 points in the second, 7-10, before the the Cargo Movers pulled away for good with a 10-2 blitz, sparked by back-to-back points from Perez, 20-9.

Alexis Mathews and Beth Carey had 7 points each to lead Cignal, which now has a 2-4 record, while Rachel Anne Daquis chipped in 6 markers. – Rappler.com