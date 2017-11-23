Even without Jovelyn Gonzaga, the Cignal HD Spikers beat the Sta. Lucia Realtors in 4 sets

Published 10:20 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers vented their ire from their previous loss with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Thursday, November 23.

Cignal, which surrendered to the F2 Logistics in straight sets last Tuesday, November 21, had four of its players finishing in double figures to tally its 3rd win in 7 outings.

Leading 11-9 in the 4th set, the HD Spikers pulled away for good off a 13-5 run for 24-14 advantage. The Lady Realtors scored 3 straight points before Honey Royce Tubino delivered a kill to secure the victory.

Tubino paced Cignal, which played without injured star Jovelyn Gonzaga, with a team-high 15 points while Alexis Mathews made her presence felt with 14 markers.

Rachel Anne Daquis and Beth Carey chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the win while Chie Saet accounted for 25 of the HD Spikers’ 32 excellent sets.

"’Yung skill nandoon na eh. Ang motivation na ginawa ko lalo na nawala si Jovelyn, sabi ko sa kanila, kailangan magstep up, 'yung kakulangan ni Jovelyn (Gonzaga), kailangan mapunan natin. Nandoon 'yung galing e, kumbaga kulang lang sa strive," said Cignal coach George Pascua.

(The skills are already there. The motivation that I did since Jovelyn was not here, I told them that they needed to step up and fill Jovelyn’s role. They are already good players, they just needed to strive.)

The Lady Realtors capitalized on Cignal’s error-plagued second set to even things up but lacked the firepower in the following set as the HD Spikers zoomed into a 23-13 lead behind a 13-4 blitz.

Bohdana Anisova was the lone Sta. Lucia player to reach double figures with 17 points. Pam Lastimosa added 9 for the Lady Realtors while Ria Sante and Mar-Jana Phillips had 8 points apiece.

Sta. Lucia remained at 8th place with a 1-5 card, a win ahead of the winless Victoria Sports-UST Golden Tigresses. – Rappler.com