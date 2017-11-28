Ukrainian import's domination ensures Lady Realtors' second win in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix

Published 8:58 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bohdana Anisova dropped a whopping 35 points to anchor the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in a come-from-behind 23-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 15-7 win over the Cocolife Asset Managers in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, November 28.

Anisova, who had 29 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks, delivered 8 points in the final set to help the Lady Realtors secure their second win in 7 outings.

The Asset Managers were within striking distance in the fifth set, 6-7, before the Lady Realtors went on a 7-1 run, 5 points coming from the Ukrainian import, to arrive at set point, 14-7. A Marisa Field block on Nene Bautista ended Sta. Lucia’ two-game skid.

Field backstopped Anisova with 20 points while Mar-Jana Philips added 13 markers.

Although it was Sta. Lucia’s imports who carried the scoring cudgels for the team, Lady Realtors head coach Jerry Yee also gave praise to his locals as crucial pieces in their win.

“’Yung mga players, gigil naman maglaro 'yan eh so kapag binigyan natin ng chance, gigil na gigil 'yung (Jonah) Sabete, 'yung (Pam) Lastimosa so good thing nandyan sila,” said Yee.

(The players are always eager to play so when we give them the chance, they deliver. Jonah Sabete and Pam Lastimosa were very eager to play, it is a good thing they are there.)

Cocolife was on the verge of closing the game in four sets after leading 22-21 but back-to-back hits from Philips gave Sta. Lucia a 23-22 lead. Shar Latai Manu-Olevao fired a kill to tie things up before Anisova provided the finishing touches with two consecutive kills.

The Lady Realtors raced to an 11-2 lead in the third set until the Asset Managers came back behind a 6-1 run, 8-12. However, Sta. Lucia unloaded a set-clinching 13-4 spurt to prevent the sweep.

Manu-Olevao paced Cocolife, which fell to 3-4, with 30 points. Taylor Fae Milton and Bautista added 13 and 11 markers, respectively, in the loss. – Rappler.com