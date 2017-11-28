The Foton Tornadoes experience relative ease in keeping the top spot with a 7-1 card, and sending the Tigresses to their 7th straight defeat

MANILA, Philippines – The Foton Tornadoes made quick work of the Victoria Sports-UST Golden Tigresses, 25-7, 25-22, 25-16, to finish the elimination round of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix with only one loss at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, November 28.

Sara Klisura and Jaja Santiago both had 13 points for the Tornadoes, which currently stand at first place with a 7-1 card.

It was a complete domination for Foton as it tallied 17 more attack points, 13 more block points and 14 more excellent digs against the Tigresses, who remained winless in 7 outings.

The Tornadoes took a 15-5 lead before the Tigresses gained life, coming close by 7 points, 16-23. However, Foton’s lead was too large to overcome as Klisura and Ivy Perez fired back-to-back hits for the sweep.

EJ Laure had 9 points in the win while CJ Rosario added 8.

The second set was tied at 21-all until the Tornadoes scored 3 straight points, 2 coming from Laure, to pull away. A Maika Ortiz kill secured the 2-0 set lead for Foton.

The win marked Foton's fourth victory coming via sweep in the tournament.

Dim Pacres topscored for the Tigresses with 8 points while Shannen Palec had 6. – Rappler.com