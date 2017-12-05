Imports Kennedy Lynne Bryan and Maria Jose Perez make sure F2 Logistics Cargo Movers is the first team to enter the semifinals of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix

Published 11:04 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers made quick work of the error-plagued Iriga City Oragons, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17, to be the first team to enter the semifinals of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, December 5.

Imports Kennedy Lynne Bryan and Maria Jose Perez did most of the heavylifting for the Cargo Movers with 14 and 12 points, respectively, but it was Iriga’s errors (27) that F2 Logistics got the most points from.

The Oragons had it close in the third set, trailing by just 2 points, 6-8, until the Cargo Movers unloaded 5 straight hits to lead 13-6.

Iriga fought toe-to-toe in hopes of extending the game to a fourth set but F2 Logistics zoomed into a 24-15 advantage courtesy of Bryan and Cha Cruz.

Kim Dy had 9 while Majoy Baron added 6 in the win.

“Alam ko naman na kulang talaga ‘yung Iriga so ito, nagbuild lang ng kaunting confidence going into the semis,” said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus.

(I know Iriga lacks something going into this game so we just built our confidence going into the semifinals.)

The second set was simply dominated by the Cargo Movers as they raced to an 11-4 lead before pulling away for good with a 10-5 blitz, capped by back-to-back rejections from Dy and Perez.

Tamara Kmezic paced the Oragons, who finished with 2 wins in 9 outings, with 15 points while Sam Miyagawa made her presence felt with 10.

F2 Logistics will face the winner between the Cocolife Asset Managers and the Cignal HD Spikers in the semifinals on Saturday, December 9, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com