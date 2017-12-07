The Cocolife Asset Managers challenge the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the semifinals on Saturday, December 9

Published 1:47 AM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Cocolife Asset Managers completed the Final Four cast of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix following a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the injury-riddled Cignal HD Spikers at the Arena in San Juan Thursday, December 7.

Down 16-20 in the third set, the Asset Managers regained their bearings and scored 4 straight points to tie the game at 20-all, highlighted by a Michelle Gumabao block on Janine Marciano.

Unfortunately for Cignal, which already played without injured stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga, Marciano sustained an apparent injury on the ligament of her left knee following Gumabao’s block.

Cocolife then scored a 5-0 run, which started and ended with Cherry May Vivas’ attacks that both went outside, to meet the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the semifinals.

“Coming from seventh, nagfifth, ngayong nasa Final Four na kami. Malaking achievement for now pero hindi kami magsesettle sa achievement na ito. Iooverachieve namin kung ano ‘yung naachieve namin ngayon,” said Cocolife head coach Kung Fu Reyes.

(Coming from seventh, we made fifth place and now we are part of the Final Four. It is a huge achievement for now but we will not settle with this achievement. We want to overachieve what we achieved today.)

Shar Latai Manu-Olevao starred for the Asset Managers with 21 points, spiked by 19 attacks and 2 blocks, while Taylor Fae Milton added 14, all of which coming from attacks.

Cignal trailed by 4 points in the second set, 19-23, before making things interesting by closing the gap at 23-24. However, a down-the-line Milton hit gave Cocolife a 2-0 set advantage.

Honey Royse Tubino paced the HD Spikers with 13 points. Marciano added 11 in the loss.

Cocolife will vie for a finals berth against the Cargo Movers on Saturday, December 9, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com