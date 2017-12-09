F2 logistics is now one of the finalists of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix

Published 7:24 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers needed only 3 sets to clinch the first finals berth of the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix, following a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 demolition of the error-plagued Cocolife Asset Managers in their semifinals clash at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, December 9.

Venezuelan import Maria Jose Perez scorched for 18 points, built on 16 attacks and 2 aces, to help the Cargo Movers notch their third sweep in a row, the last two coming at the expense of the Iriga City Oragons whom they defeated in the quarterfinals.

Cocolife was within striking distance in the 3rd set, 16-18, before Perez took matters into her own hands as she scored 4 markers in F2 Logistics’ game-clinching 7-1 blitz.

"Sabi ko sa kanila na big game ito, na kailangan naming itaas ‘yung level kasi medyo hindi naman ganoon kataas ‘yung level ng Iriga compared sa Top 4 so ngayon, semis, ibang level na ito," said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus.

(I told the players that this is a big game, that we needed to elevate our play because Iriga was not on the same level compared to the teams here in the Top 4. The semis is a different level.)

American reinforcement Kennedy Lynne Bryan added 13 markers for the Cargo Movers, who capitalized on Cocolife’s 27 unforced errors, while Kim Fajardo had 21 excellent sets to go with 4 points.

F2 Logistics raced to a 15-9 lead in the second set and did not hold back as it unloaded a 7-2 run en route to a 2-0 set advantage.

Imports Shar Latai Manu Olevao and Taylor Fae Milton paced the Asset Managers with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cargo Movers will face the winner between the Foton Tornadoes and the Petron Blaze Spikers in the finals while Cocolife will vie for the bronze against the loser on Tuesday, December 12, at the Arena in San Juan. – Rappler.com