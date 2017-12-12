Foton Logistics is the bronze medalist of the Philippine Superliga

MANILA, Philippines – The Foton Tornadoes vented their ire from their previous loss by thwarting the Cocolife Asset Managers, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, to secure the bronze medal in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, December 12.

Following a semifinals loss to the Petron Blaze Spikers last Saturday, December 9 which ended their title-retention campaign, the Tornadoes did not hold back as they finished the Asset Managers in just an hour and 38 minutes.

Jaja Santiago topscored for Foton with a game-high 17 markers, built on 10 attacks, 4 blocks and 3 aces, while imports Sara Klisura and Dragana Perunicic made their presence felt with 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Tornadoes had the edge in almost every aspect of the game as they had 8 more block points, 6 more attack points and 6 more service aces.

American reinforcements Shar Latai Manu-Olevao and Taylor Fae Milton towed the Asset Managers with 16 and 10 points, respectively. No other Cocolife player cracked double figures. – Rappler.com