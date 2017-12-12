Petron now leads F2 1-0 in the PSL best-of-three finals

Published 10:04 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Petron finally got the vengeance on F2 Logistics it had been waiting for as the Blaze Spikers pulled off a stunning 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Cargo Movers to take Game 1 of the best-of-3 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix finals at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, December 12.

The Blaze Spikers, who experienced their lone loss of the season at the hands of the Cargo Movers in a tense four-setter match on November 4, achieved what no other team was able to do after punishing F2 Logistics to its only loss via sweep.

Imports Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley once again stood tall for Petron as they tallied 20 points apiece, most of which benefited from Rhea Dimaculangan’s 25 excellent sets. Hurley had 16 attacks while Stalzer sizzled for 15 kills and 3 blocks.

F2 Logistics was well within striking distance midway the third set, 10-12, until Hurley sparked an 8-3 Petron blitz, 20-13, that proved to be enough to secure the quick victory.

“Kailangan namin mamaintain na ganoon karelax lang maglaro. Past few games namin, quarterfinals and semifinals, medyo stiff ‘yung galaw namin doon so kanina, nakita namin na start until the end, namaintain ‘yung laro namin,” said Petron head coach Shaq delos Santos.

(We just need to maintain our relaxed play. The past few games, in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, we were stiff in our movements. But today, it was totally different because from the start until the end, we maintained our play.)

With the game tied at 16-all in the second set, the Blaze Spikers pulled away off a 7-2 spurt to lead 23-18.

The Cargo Movers scored 3 straight points to close the gap, 21-23, before Stalzer fired a crosscourt and an off-the-block attack to give Petron a 2-0 set advantage.

Maria Jose Perez had 15 markers but was the lone F2 Logistics player to reach double figures. Kennedy Lynne Bryan backstopped with 8 points.

Game 2 of the finals will be on Thursday, December 14, at the same venue. – Rappler.com