The Petron Blaze Spikers are confident of sweeping the finals

Published 9:43 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Overcoming tough assignments early in the playoffs proved to have forged the Petron Blaze Spikers as they drew first blood in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix finals with a stunning sweep over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The Cargo Movers cruised into the championship series with back-to-back sweeps over the Iriga City Oragons in the quarterfinals and the Cocolife Asset Managers in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Blaze Spikers had to stave off the pesky Generika-Ayala Lifesavers before surviving a gallant effort by defending champions Foton Tornadoes to clinch the last finals berth.

To provide background, F2 Logistics was the favorite to win at least Game 1 especially after defeating Petron in an electrifying four-setter clash last November 4 midway the elimination round. It was Petron’s lone loss of the season.

But it was not the case last Tuesday, December 12, as the Blaze Spikers finished the Cargo Movers with a quick 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 victory.

“It was a team effort and everybody was at the top of their game and the best we’ve played I think, it’s the perfect time to peak, I think,” said Petron import Lindsay Stalzer, who combined for 40 points alongside fellow reinforcement Hillary Hurley.

Petron’s locals also shone with Remy Palma, Ces Molina and Mika Reyes providing the additional firepower by combining for 17 markers. Playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan, meanwhile, was in her vintage form after tallying 25 excellent sets.

"The amount of dedication we’ve shown this past couple weeks, I’m just over the moon because we’ve put in so much time and effort and mental energy. I don’t think, I’m not going to say that... I’m very confident going into the next game," Stalzer added.

The Blaze Spikers are looking for the kill in Game 2 on Thursday, December 14, 7pm, at the Arena in San Juan but Stalzer expects a tough stand from the head coach Ramil de Jesus and his wards.

"I don’t think it’s going to be quite as easy in Game 2. They’re definitely going to go think up everything they can do to stop us so we’ll try and anticipate and just prepare as well." – Rappler.com