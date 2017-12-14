F2 Logistics’ locals have stellar performances with Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Cruz scoring 12, 10 and 8 markers apiece.

Published 10:36 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers pulled off an inspired comeback in the fourth set en route to a 25-20, 24-26, 14-25, 25-19, 15-4 triumph over the Petron Blaze Spikers to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix finals at the Arena in San Juan Thursday, December 14.

Even with the game looking already over after Petron zoomed to a 9-0 lead in the fourth set, the Cargo Movers did not yield as they tied the score at 13-all.

The Blaze Spikers gained footing by leading 16-14 but F2 Logistics went on an electrifying 11-3 blitz to tie the game at two sets apiece.

Riding on the momentum of their huge fourth set, the Cargo Movers raced to a 10-4 advantage before finishing the match with 5 straight points behind Cha Cruz and Maria Jose Perez, who fired 4 combined hits.

“Ang layo kasi ng fourth set e. Kung titignan mo talaga, tapos na, so medyo naiba. Nadown ‘yung Petron noong fifth set,” said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus.

(They led big in the fourth set. If you look at it, the game was already over so when we won it, Petron was really down in the fifth set.)

Venezuelan import Perez once again starred for the Cargo Movers with 25 points, coming from 20 attacks and 4 blocks, while fellow reinforcement Kennedy Lynne Bryan added 15 markers.

F2 Logistics’ locals also had stellar performances with Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Cruz scoring 12, 10 and 8 markers apiece. Playmaker Kim Fajardo bounced back from a lethargic Game 1 performance as she delivered 22 excellent sets.

The Cargo Movers rejuvenated their defense after tallying 17 blocks to Petron’s 5, a far cry from their 5-block outing in Game 1.

Lindsay Stalzer paced the Blaze Spikers with 24 points, off 20 kills and 3 aces, but was quiet in the endgame, scoring just one point in the deciding set. Hillary Hurley had 16 in the loss.

Game 3 of the finals will be on Saturday, December 16, 4 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com