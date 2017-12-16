The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers deliver when it matters most, closing out the series in 4 sets to win the title

Published 7:29 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers delivered when it mattered most, earning a 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 triumph over the Petron Blaze Spikers in a winner-take-all Game 3 to clinch their first Philippine Superliga Grand Prix title at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, December 16.

F2 Logistics was ahead 20-13 in the fourth set before the Blaze Spikers scored 4 straight points to close the gap and threaten a comeback, 17-20.

However, an error virtually ended Petron’s chances of forcing a decider as Maria Jose Perez fired a kill that was followed by a Cha Cruz ace, 23-17.

Cruz committed a service error that kept Petron afloat before Kim Fajardo and Perez’ back-to-back attacks served as the finishing blow for F2 Logistics’ assault.



Venezuelan import Perez starred for the Cargo Movers with a team-high 24 points, all coming from attacks, while Cruz played in her vintage form, scattering 16 points off 13 kills and 3 aces. – Rappler.com