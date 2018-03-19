Gumabao tosses in a beauty queen's crown to her treasury of volleyball trophies and medals

Published 3:47 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From volleybelle to bona fide beauty queen.

Michele Gumabao proved she is not just prolific in the volleyball court after taking home the Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 crown Monday, March 19.

The 25-year-old, who admitted she was inexperienced when it comes to pageantry before, was quick to answer Ces Oreña Drilon's question: What can you do to fight fake news?

"I know that fake news is very rampant nowadays but in order to fight this, we must first know what we are reporting, know what we are reading, and at the same time be accountable for what we say especially online."

"I hope that the media always filters and uses their resources to deliver truth and authentic news," said Gumabao, earning the applause of the jampacked crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gumabao is a 3-time UAAP champion with the De La Salle University and a two-time Best Blocker.

She is currently with the Creamline Cool Smashers but her volleyball career might have to wait as she prepares in representing the Philippines in the Miss Globe this year.

The other Binibining Pilipinas winners are Catriona Gray (Miss Universe Philippines), Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Bb Pilipinas International 2018), Karen Gallman (Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018), Eva Patalinjug (Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018) and Jehza Huelar (Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018). – Rappler.com