Published 3:24 PM, April 04, 2018



MANILA, Philippines – Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated (LVPI) confirmed on Tuesday, April 2, that it will conduct open tryouts on Friday, April 13 to form a national team for the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in August and the 2018 Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Cup (AVC) in September.

The tryouts will be from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Arellano Law School Gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

According to a report by Philstar.com, LVPI vice president Peter Cayco will name soon the new head coach to replace Francis Vicente.

The LVPI will be sending formal invites to the players on the new head coach's "wishlist", while also holding an open tryout for those interested especially players participating in the UAAP, NCAA, Philippine Superliga and Premier Volleyball League.

"Although we will send formal invites to those in the coach’s wish list, we will still open our doors to players who want to be part of the team. We want to make sure that everybody will be given a chance so that we can assemble the country’s best volleyball team," said Cayco in the report.

In 2017, Ateneo said that Vicente did not send invites to their players, omitting star setter Jia Morado from the lineup and including Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag who did not even try out for the pool. (READ: Ateneo reveals volleyball players didn't get national team invites)

The Philippines finished 8th in the 2017 AVC after falling to Kazakhstan and the 2017 SEA Games women's volleyball team settled for 4th place. – Rappler.com