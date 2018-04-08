The police tandem of Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag will represent the Philippines in the 2018 FIVB World Tour

Published 9:38 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tagum-PNP duo Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag swept their way into defending their throne in the Beach Volleyball Republic National Championship in Dagupan, Pangasinan.

The police tandem dominated Iloilo's DM Demontano/Jackie Estoquia in the finals, 21-10, 21-14, at the Tondaligan Blue Beach on Saturday, April 7, to keep the title they won last year in Cagayan.

In men's play, Ato Ni Bai's Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte toppled University of the Visayas' Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto to bag the championship, 21-17, 21-13.

The two champion pairs took home P50,000 each and will represent the Philippines in the 2018 FIVB World Tour on May 3 to 6 here.

A total of 16 teams per division vied for the national championships. – Rappler.com