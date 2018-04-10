The Blaze Spikers are aiming to retake the leadership

Published 9:07 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lindsay Stalzer used her experience to deliver the crucial blows that lifted Petron to a 25-14, 23-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-13 victory over Cocolife Tuesday, April 10, in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Stalzer shattered the 13-all deadlock with back-to-back hits in the deciding set en route to this impressive win in the penultimate day of the classification round of this tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

Petron shut down the classification round with a 9-1 win-loss mark and captured a handsome chance of regaining the top spot of this prestigious women’s club league that also has Mikasa, Asics, Senoh, LGR and Grand Sport as technical partners.

The Blaze Spikers, however, have to wait for the result of another crucial battle between erstwhile leader F2 Logistics and Foton.

The Cargo Movers and the Tornadoes were still playing at press time.

“We’re not concerned if we end up No. 1 or No. 2,” said Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos, noting that they have to be at their best either against eighth-seed Smart or seventh-seed Generika-Ayala in the quarterfinals where they will be coming in with a twice-to-beat advantage.

“We can’t be complacent, especially with what happened in our last game (against Sta. Lucia). It was a lesson learned and we would carry that as we go along (in our journey),” he said.

Stalzer, the former Most Valuable Player who is on her fifth year of duty, delivered 21 kills for 22 points while Hillary Hurley chipped in 13 attacks to finish with 15 points for the Blaze Spikers, who spoiled the debut of FIVB World Grand Prix veteran Marta Drpa for Cocolife. – Rappler.com