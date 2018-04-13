La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus replaces Francis Vicente as the new national team tactician

Published 7:56 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than half of the 34 players invited for the Philippine women’s volleyball team tryout showed up at the Arellano University gym on Friday, April 13.

Eighteen volleybelles from collegiate and semi-professional squads were present to heed Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.'s invitation as the national team gears up for the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in August and the 2018 Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Cup (AVC) in September.

Former Ateneo stars Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado and present and former La Salle Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Kim Dy, Melissa Gohing and Cha Cruz were in attendance.

Also present were Foton Tornadoes’ Dindin Santiago, Maika Ortiz and CJ Rosario, Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors’ Mar-Jana Phillips and Rebecca Rivera and former FEU Lady Tamaraw Mylene Paat.

UST Golden Tigress Sisi Rondina and NU Lady Bulldog Jaja Santiago showed up but did not suit up due to their UAAP games in the weekend.

La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus was named as the new national team head coach. He replaces former tactician Francis Vicente.

De Jesus called for unity in volleyball.

“Sobrang alanganin ng schedule ng tryout natin so hopefully next time marami na,” said de Jesus before training began. (We had a tough schedule for the tryout. Hopefully, we'll have more attending next time.)

The pool participated in warmup drills and was divided into two groups for scrimmage. – Rappler.com