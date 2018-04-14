Cha Cruz is the oldest player in attendance out of the 18 players who showed up during the first tryout session for the Philippine women's volleyball team

Published 5:50 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At 29 years old, Cha Cruz is one of the most senior players battling for a spot in the Philippine women's volleyball team.

In fact, Cruz was the oldest player in attendance out of the 18 volleybelles who showed up on Friday, April 13, during the first tryout session for the national women's volleyball team conducted by the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI).

Out of the 34 players invited by the LVPI, only 30-year-old Rachel Anne Daquis is older than Cruz.

Age, however, is not a factor for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers star.

"Nakakalaro pa naman ako (I can still play)," said Cruz.

"Siyempre grateful na mayroon pa ring time na makasama ko sila so parang, siguro age is just really a number kasi parang most of them, matagal ko na ring nakakasama, so you feel like you belong."

(Of course, I am really grateful that there is still time for me to be with them, so maybe age is just a really a number, since I have played with most of them already, so you feel like you belong.)

The former Lady Archer did not need much effort to blend in with the rest of the pool. After all, 7 of the players also vying for a roster spot are present and former La Salle players.

In addition, her former La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus is overseeing the tryouts as the new national team head coach.

"Super nice ng everyone kasi they're not reiterating that you're the eldest na nandito (Everyone is super nice because they're not reiterating that you're the eldest here)," said Cruz.

While she gets to play with the players she is very familiar with, Cruz is also relishing the chance to discover something new from the other volleybelles.

"We play against each other and ngayon na magkakasama kami tapos nami-mix and match kami, you get to learn from each other as well," she added.

(We play against each other and now, we are playing together and we are being mixed and match and you get to learn from each other as well.) – Rappler.com