First-day participants Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and other Ateneo players skipped day 2 due to prior commitments

Published 9:33 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former La Salle standout Mika Reyes and ex-Ateneo star libero Denden Lazaro led the 11 newcomers who showed up in day 2 of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas (LVPI) women's national team tryouts on Wednesday, April 18, at the Arellano University gym.

Reyes, though, only joined the team huddle and left before the tryouts began, while Lazaro dropped by even though she was initially not on the list of invited players.

Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors Myla Pablo and Elaine Kasilag also had to leave for a tune-up game with the club, but other Philippine team hopefuls who joined the scrimmages were UAAP stars Tots Carlos of University of the Philippines and University of the East libero Kath Arado, F2 Logistics Cargo mover Lourdes Clemente, Generika-Ayala Lifesaver Bang Pineda, and Petron Blaze Spikers teammates Rhea Dimaculangan and Ces Molina, and Cocolife Royse Tubino.

First-day participants Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and other Ateneo players failed to show up this time, but national team head coach Ramil de Jesus said he knew many players had prior commitments.

"Nagsabi naman sila na may commitment sila sa other team. Inexpect ko naman na darating yung iba, pero yung iba hindi makaalis [dahil] may commitment," said De Jesus.

(They said that they had commitment to their other teams. I expected some to come, but the others can't really leave their commitments.)

F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Cha Cruz, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo and Aby Maraño came anew along with veterans Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili and Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron of reigning UAAP champion La Salle.

Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors Mar-Jana Philips and setter Rebecca Rivera also attended the tryouts.

Maraño joined the warmups and drills, but was unable to participate in the scrimmages due to her hand injury.

Sisi Rondina, who was present on the first day, finally suited up for the scrimmages and showed the fire power she could bring. – Rappler.com