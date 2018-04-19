Even with veterans around, the UST star shows them her fiery form

Published 11:27 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Instead of wallowing in regret after her team’s lackluster UAAP campaign, Sisi Rondina now sets her sights on making it into the Philippine women's volleyball team.

The University of Santo Tomas star was one of the few UAAP players who were invited to try out for the national squad that’s set to compete in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Championships.

And it couldn’t come at a better time as the Golden Tigresses just bowed out of Final Four contention in UAAP Season 80, where despite playing no-bearing games, Rondina still exploded with double-digit numbers.

“[Past] na yun eh, panibagong start ng volleyball career, I mean panibagong opportunity, pinapakita ko lang kung paano ako maglaro," said Rondina.

(That's in the past already, a new start to my volleyball career, I mean a new opportunity, I just show them how I can play.)

But the Golden Tigress rarely runs out of energy as each spike she gives is packed with power from her fiery nature.

On the second day of the national team tryouts, Rondina stunned some veteran players who are already playing professionally in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Rondina's only experience of playing with veterans is with her current PSL club, the Petron Blaze Spikers, whose current roster includes former La Salle star Mika Reyes, Ces Molina and Rhea Dimaculangan

However, Rondina just brushed it off as "chamba" (luck).

"Siyempre kasama ko mga beterana sa field ng volleyball and parang pinupush ko sarili ko na makipagsabayan sa kanila. Nahihiya talaga ako kanina pero wala, nilabas ko kakulitan ko and paano lang ako maglaro," added Rondina.

(Of course I was with the veterans in the field of volleyball and I just pushed myself to keep up with them. I was shy a while ago, but I had to let out my energy and how I play.) – Rappler.com