Eight Philippine teams face off with top international bets in the Manila sand courts on May 3 to 6, 2018 at Sands SM By the Bay

Published 11:48 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eight pairs will don the Philippine colors as the country gets ready to host the first FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Manila Open on May 3 to 6, 2018 at Sands SM By the Bay.

Get to know some of the local and international players who will put their skills to a test for tournament points this week:

Team Philippines

Locked and loaded with talent, the Philippines will field 4 pairs in the women's division and also 4 tandems in the men's side.

1. Sisi Rondina and Dzi Gervacio

Leading the charge is the duo of University of Santo Tomas (UST) standout Sisi Rondina and former Ateneo Lady Eagle Dzi Gervacio.

Three-time UAAP beach volleyball champion Rondina is no stranger to international tournaments, having represented the Philippines in last year's 29th Southeast Asian Beach Volleyball Championships in Singapore with Bernadeth Pons.

Teaming up with Rondina will be a new challenge for veteran player Gervacio, who usually teams up with Ateneo teammates Bea Tan and Charo Soriano.

2. Charo Soriano and Bea Tan

Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) founders Charo Soriano and Bea Tan will continue to promote the sport on the sand court with their participation.

3. Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag

The 2017 BVR national champions Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag of team Tagum-PNP will try to sustain their stellar run in the international level.

4. Dhannylaine Demontano and Jacquelyn Estoquia

Team Iloilo's dynamic duo of Dhannylaine Demontano and Jacquelyn Estoquia complete the local women's cast as the wildcard entries of the competiton.

5. Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte

In the men's division, Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte from Team Ato Ni Bai earned their ticket to the world tour after emerging as the 2017 BVR national champions.

They will be joined by runners-up Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto of Team UV, Ranran Abdilla and Edwin Tolentino of Air Force, and Kris Roy Guzman and Henry Pecana of Team Tigers.

International Pairs

1. Michelle Amarilla and Erika Bobadilla

The highest rated pair in the women's division features Michelle Amarilla and Erika Bobadilla. The Paraguayans hope to bounce back in Manila after the duo failed to make it to the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Malaysia Open semifinals in Langkawi last Sunday, April 29.

Malaysia Open silver medalists Netherlands' Katja Stam and Julia Wouters will also return for another weekend of beach volleyball in the Philppines.

2. Martin Apprelgen and Simon Boman

The highly touted duo in the men's division features Sweden's Martin Apprelgen and Simon Boman, who placed 9th in Langkawi.

Malaysia Open gold medalists Austria’s Simon Fruhbauer and Jorg Wutzl and silver medalists Petr Bakhnar and Taras Myskiv of Russia will also take part in the competition. – Rappler.com