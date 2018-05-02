IN PHOTOS: La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate sweet 3-peat
The Lady Spikers' dominance again came in full show in the UAAP Women's Volleyball finals
Published 10:00 PM, May 02, 2018
Updated 10:00 PM, May 02, 2018
MANILA, Philippines – As La Salle celebrates its 3rd straight UAAP Women’s Volleyball championship, Rappler captures a mix of cheers and tears on the floor. Photos by Joaquin Flores/Rappler
STAR SENIORS. Veterans Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili and Kim Dy wrap up their collegiate careers with a championship.
IN CONTROL. La Salle didn't drop a single set in its best-of-three finals duel against Far Eastern University.
NO PRESSURE. Amid the Lady Tamaraws' fightback, the Lady Spikers display their championship poise.
BIG SISTER. Graduating player Kim Dy hugs La Salle's rising star Michelle Cobb.
HAIL, ALMA MATER. The La Salle Lady Spikers make their school proud yet again.
UNEXPECTED. La Salle libero Dawn Macandili says the UAAP Finals MVP award comes as a pleasant surprise.
LEGENDARY. La Salle won all its 11 UAAP women's volleyball championship under coach Ramil de Jesus.
EMOTIONAL. Mixed emotions overwhelm Majoy Baron in her final championship run with the La Salle Lady Spikers.