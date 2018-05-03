Playing all out, the Cargo Movers believe they came mentally prepared in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series

Published 9:58 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion F2 Logistics refused to relinquish its throne as it crushed Petron, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, in Game 2 and forged a winner-take-all battle in their Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix best-of-three titular showdown on Thursday night, May 3, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Venezuelan Maria Jose Perez delivered, but it was the Cargo Movers’ all-out effort at the defensive end and mental toughness that allowed them to level the series of the prestigious women’s volleyball club tourney backed by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Perez, the reigning Most Valuable Player, displayed her championship form as she tallied 17 kills and 3 blocks for 20 points, while Ara Galang and Aby Marano chipped in 11 and 9 points, respectively, for the Cargo Movers, who marched to the battle eager to bounce back from a sorry 5-set meltdown in Game 1.

“This time, we’re more mentally prepared,” said F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog, whose wards emerged with more spikes, 40-35, and blocks, 11-7, than the Blaze Spikers.

“It’s supposed to be our last game – a do-or-die game for us. We don’t want to end our conference like this so we worked hard to get this victory.”

In Game 1, Petron was simply impressive.

After finding themselves down by two sets, American reinforcement Katherine Bell took over and put Petron back in the thick of things as she scored 8 of the Blaze Spikers’ last nine points in the deciding set.

This time, the Cargo Movers didn’t allow her to do damage.

Bell was limited to only 12 kills and three blocks to finish with only 15 points – her lowest output since coming in as replacement for injured Hillary Hurley last week.

Five-year veteran Lindsay Stalzer was also not in the groove, knocking down only 13 kills and two blocks for the Blaze Spikers, who gave away 19 points off turnovers.

“We’re not aiming to stop Bell; all we want is to control and neutralize her production. I think we’re successful in doing that,” said Laniog after witnessing Bell’s 42-point eruption in Game 1.

“This team is a champion team. And tonight, we showed the heart of a champion.” – Rappler.com