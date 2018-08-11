The Tigresses stretch their perfect run to five in the Premier Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas turned back a tough fighting St. Benilde side, 26-24, 29-27, 25-17, to book a semifinal ticket in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference on Saturday, August 11, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Milena Alessandrini and rookie Ysabel Jimenez stepped up with 13 points each as team star Eya Laure played limited minutes due to a sore right shoulder.

Laure still wound up with 11 points for the Tigresses, who remained unbeaten in five games.

The Lady Blazers absorbed their third loss in four outings.

San Beda, meanwhile, halted a winless run with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16 triumph over San Sebastian.

Cesca Racraquin unloaded 18 points for the Lady Red Spikers, who improved to 1-3.

The Lady Stags remained winless in five games. – Rappler.com