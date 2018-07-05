F2 Logistics looks to build on a recent stint in a Thailand tournament where the team finished in the top 4

Published 12:45 AM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers downed the Generika-Ayala Life Savers in straight sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20, to improve to 2-0 in the Philippine Superliga Invitational 2018 on Thusday, July 5, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Ara Galang starred for the Movers as she racked up 9 points on 6 attacks and 3 blocks while team captain Cha Cruz-Behag chipped in 7 points on 5 attacks. Aduke Ogunsaya also tallied 7 points for F2.

“In terms of confidence, mataas ang kumpiyansa sa mga bata. Malaking bagay nakakalabas ka ng bansa,” F2 coach Ramil De Jesus said of the Cargo Movers, who are fresh from a 4th place finish in the 2018 Sealect Tuna Women’s Volleyball Championship in Sisaket, Thailand.

(In terms of confidence, the kids have the momentum. It's a big factor to go out and play abroad.)

Generika had Patty Orendain topscoring with 9 points, all on attacks, while Angeli Araneta had 7 points.

Smart Giga up

In the other match, the Smart Giga Hitters defeated the Cocolife Asset Managers in 4 sets, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18.

Team captain Mary Jean Pabayo powered the Giga Hitters with 15 points built on 9 attacks, 3 blocks and 3 aces. Nerissa Bautista also chipped in 13 points.

“There’s no room for relaxation as of the moment. Kailangan mo paghirapan bawat panalo, kailangan mo magtrabaho,” said Giga coach Emilio Reyes Jr. “We try to play like a veteran team talaga. We try to adjust any position na ginagawa namin."

(You need to work hard for every win. We really try to play like a veteran. We try to adjust any position in what we do.)

The Giga Hitters had their hands full going up against the well-timed attacks of Cocolife's Patria Pena in the 2nd and 3rd sets. But they managed to pull through even as Pena tallied 11 points and Justine Tiu contributed 9 points. – Tonichi Regalado/Rappler.com