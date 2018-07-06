The team star gets injured as Pocari Sweat-Air Force absorbs a sorry setback in the winner-take-all semis

Published 6:09 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It felt like a nightmare for Pocari Sweat-Air Force team captain Myla Pablo as she missed the do-or-die semifinal duel with Creamline after suffering a lower back injury during the warm-ups.

"Bumalik yung injury niya – back pain niya," said Lady Warriors head coach Jasper Jimenez.

(It was a recurring injury – her back pain.)

Just before their match, Pablo twisted a back muscle during the warm-ups and fell to the floor in pain.

The Pocari star failed to return to the court, leaving a shaken Pocari side that eventually bowed to the Creamline Cool Smasher in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 Reinforced Conference on Friday, July 6.

"Hinahanap kasi talaga [siya] sa team kanina, hindi pwedeng walang Myla Pablo. Bumaba yung run, lahat bumaba," Jimenez said after the Lady Warriors ended their title defense bid.

(The team was really looking for her, it's hard to play without Myla Pable. Everyone's game just dips.)

Imports Maddy Palmer and Ari Love combined for 20 points to pace the Lady Warriors.



Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez said the incident was unfortunate but the Cool Smashers had to take advantage to nail the first championship berth.

"Isa sa mga main factor talaga si Ate Myle kung bakit matibay and Air Force," said Valdez.

(Myla is one of the main factors why Air Force is a strong team.)

Pablo remains doubtful when the Lady Warriors play in the battle for 3rd place.

"Expect na nitong battle for third, immindset na namin na di na makakalaro si Myla," Jimenez said.

(In the battle for 3rd, we need have this mindset that Myla can no longer play.) – Carla Molina/Rappler.com