The High Flyers rally past the Perlas Spikers to arrange a championship showdown against the Creamline Cool Smashers

Published 7:39 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PayMaya High Flyers completed an incredible comeback to clinch the last title berth and arrange a championship showdown against the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 Reinforced Conference.

The High Flyers rallied from two sets down to outlast the BanKo Perlas Spikers, 22-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-12, in their do-or-die semifinal match on Friday, July 6 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Tess Rountree carried the High Flyers with 35 points built on 33 attacks and two aces, while Grethcel Soltones also contributed 16 points, including 13 attacks and two aces.

After losing the first two sets and falling down again in the 4th frame, 21-23, the High Flyers bravely made a 4-0 run capped by a Rountree attack that extended the game to a decider.

"Sinasabi ko naman lagi sa kanila [na] yung confidence nila, itaas lang nila lagi. Wag sila mawawalan ng loob," said High Flyers head coach Roger Gorayeb.



(I've been telling them that they should always keep their confidence high and do not lose hope.)



The High Flyers will battle the Cool Smashers in a best-of-three finals starting on Sunday, July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.



"Creamline talaga malakas kasi star-studded yung team na yan eh. Nandun lahat ng gusto mo hanapin. Magsisikap lang talaga kami. The usual na game na gagawin namin," said Gorayeb.



(Creamline is really strong because it's a star-studded team. They have everything you're looking for. We will just work hard and play our usual game.)



The Perlas Spikers pulled away after taking the first two sets but faltered in the 3rd frame with a spate of errors.



Kia Bright topscored for the Perlas Spikers by tallying 41 points, all but one coming from attacks. Thai Jutarat Montripila scored 18 points off 16 attacks.



But it's not yet the end for the Perlas Spikers as they hope to salvage their campaign in the battle for 3rd place against the Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors. – Rappler.com