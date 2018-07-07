The Philippine women’s volleyball team makes a statement in its first tuneup game for the 2018 Asian Games

Published 3:48 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team trounced the Cocolife Asset Managers in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-11, in the 2018 Philippine Superliga Invitational on Saturday, July 7, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.



Jaja Santiago led the nationals with 17 points off 13 attacks and 4 aces, while her older sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat also shone with 12 points.

“Well yung adjustment nandun and at the same time yung sa lineup, hindi kumpleto sa position pero nagdedeliver yung mga players namin kahit anong position binibigay mo sa kanila, and thankful kami na napanalo namin ngayon,” said head coach Shaq delos Santos.

(The adjustment was there and at the same time, we didn't have a complete lineup, but the players delivered in any position assigned to them, so we’re thankful we won this game today.)

The nationals were 3 points away from limiting the Asset Managers to single digit in the last set, but Cocolife answered back with back-to-back points. A net touch error sealed the win for the Philippine team.

Kim Fajardo made 29 excellent sets and the only block for the national team. Denden Lazaro covered the floor with 16 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions.

Jela Peña and Ceclia Bangad topscored for the Asset Managers with 6 points apiece.

In the first set, the national team recovered from a 12-13 deficit by unleashing 13 straight points to close out the set in dominant fashion.

The Asset Managers again tried to put up a fight early to tie it at 11 in the second set. But Jaja Santiago’s back-to-back aces sparked the national team’s offense before Maika Ortiz’s attack wrapped it up that gave the nationals a 2-0 match advantage.

The national team will face the Cignal HD Spikers on Tuesday, July 10, 2pm. at the Imus Sports Center. – Rappler.com