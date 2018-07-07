Dimaculangan wants to take a break from juggling her club and national volleyball team duties

Published 5:40 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Middle blocker Maika Ortiz was chosen to fill in the void left by Rhea Dimaculangan in the 2018 Asian Games 14-woman lineup of the Philippine volleyball team.

“Ang kasama namin sa reserve is si Maika Ortiz. Siya na lang yung nilagay namin diyan sa 14,” said head coach Shaq delos Santos.

(Maika Ortiz will join us as a reserve. She's the one we put in the 14-woman lineup.)

Dimaculangan had been wanting to take a break due to a busy Philippine Superliga (PSL) schedule on top of the national team’s practices, which made her opt out of the Asian Games.

“Actually, bago mag-opening itong [PSL] Invitational, gusto na niya talaga makapagbakasyon,” said Delos Santos.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team has been having a difficult time getting all its players together, as all of them have commitments to their respective clubs.

With an undermmaned squad, Delos Santos says that the team management is not closing its doors if the Petron setter decides to return.

“Pero siyempre hindi namin isasarado yung position niya na yun sa national team. Eh anytime, kailangan din natin ng maraming players para siyempre yung iba may commitment para sa mga club teams din,” explained Delos Santos.

(Of course we’re not going to close our doors on her. Anytime, we need a lot of players because the others also have commitments to their club teams.)

The national team won its first game in the 2018 PSL Invitationals against the Cocolife Asset Managers. (READ: PH team dominates Cocolife in PSL debut)

Denden Lazaro suited up as the main libero of the team, as Dawn Macandili was concentrating on her thesis. – Rappler.com