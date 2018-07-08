Never did the country's top male volleyball player imagine that he would make a big difference in local sports

Published 8:20 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – He was just a ball boy back in high school.

Marck Espejo, though, grabbed an opportunity that landed him at the Ateneo de Manila University. Everything changed since then, but never did the 5-time MVP imagine that he would make such a big difference in the country's volleyball landscape.

Rappler sits down with Espejo – who also powered the Blue Eagles to 5 UAAP finals appearances that netted 3 championshps – as he recounts key moments in his career that turned him into one of the country's top athletes. – Rappler.com