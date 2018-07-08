Alyssa Valdez and Thai import Kuttika Kaewpin power the Cool Smashers past the PayMaya High Flyers

Published 8:15 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The favorites don’t always have it easy.

After getting dragged to a decider in the semifinals, Creamline faced another tough challenger in PayMaya before hacking out a 4-set triumph, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference on Sunday, July 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“The motivation was really to just keep on going every set,” said Creamline ace Alyssa Valdez after the top seeds recovered from a second-set slip up to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three title series.

Thai import Kuttika Kaewpin fired 19 points built on 15 kills, two blocks and a couple of aces to power the Cool Smashers, who will shoot for their first league crown in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Valdez unleashed 15 attacks in an 18-point performance, while American import Laura Schaudt chipped in 13 points, including 4 of Creamline’s 12 blocks.

Creamline setter Jia Morado also had 32 excellent sets for the Cool Smashers, who dethroned Pocari-Air Force in the semifinals.

“Everyone really stepped up,” noted Valdez.

American Tess Rountree paced the High Flyers with 26 points while Grethcel Soltones added 11 points. – Rappler.com