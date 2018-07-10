The national team only had 8 players in the lineup against the HD Spikers

Published 5:05 PM, July 10, 2018

IMUS CITY, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national team survived with a depleted line-up again after squeaking past Cignal, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21, in the 2018 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference on Tuesday, July 10, at the Imus Sports Center.

Coming from a 9-woman team in Saturday's win over Cocolife, the national team only had 8 players for Tuesday's game.

Middle blocker Aby Maraño shifted to the opposite spiker position due to a lack of players that allowed her to topscore for the team with 17 points off 13 spikes, two blocks and two aces to go with 6 excellent receptions.

"I’m proud of our players because they are flexible in adjusting to other positions, especially our team captain who played as opposite spiker. She’s always ready,” said head coach Shaq Delos Santos on Maraño.

MJ Phillips tallied 16 kills off her 17 points in her debut with the national team.

Kim Fajardo made 15 excellent sets while libero Dawn Macandili finished with 18 excellent digs.

Delos Santos, however, lamented that they were still far from ready for the Asian Games in Jakarta this August.

“Honestly speaking we’re happy because we keep on winning here but we’re still far from our best form and we still have a lot of things to do,” he said.

“We need more practices. Hopefully, we’ll get there in the training camp and in the international competition. For now, we’ll do it one at time until we’re complete,” added Delos Santos.

The Nationals pulled away late in the first set to escape the neck-and-neck duel with the HD Spikers before erupting in the second set with a 10-point rout for the 2-0 lead.

The national team made a 6-0 run to inch closer to winning the third set, 23-16, but the HD Spikers answered back with a 5-point rally of their own to trim the lead to 21-23 before Maraño and Molina nailed the game-winning spikes to end the match in 72 minutes.

It was Cignal’s first defeat in the tourney but it will not affect its clean 3-0 win-loss record in Pool B.

National pool member Mylene Paat played for her mother club Cignal and finished with 11 points while Rachel Anne Daquis and Mumay Vivas added 8 markers apiece.

The national team will battle Smart-Army on Thursday, July 12 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan. – Rappler.com