The Creamline superstar bags another championship with Jia Morado and coach Tai Bundit

Published 11:45 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez bagged her first championship in 3 years. And she’s glad to do it again with some familiar faces.

“It has been a while,” said Valdez after Creamline completed a sweep of PayMaya, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11, to rule the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference on Wednesday, July 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“[It has been] 3 years after I got a championship, also with Jia (Morado). Memorable din siya dahil kasama ko pa rin sina Jia and coach Tai (Bundit).”

(It has been 3 years after I got a championship, also with Jia Morado. It’s memorable because I’m still with Jia and coach Tai Bundit.)

Valdez – who won titles with Morado and Bundit in Ateneo – powered the Cool Smashers anew with 19 points built on 15 kills, 3 aces and a block.

Morado, who was earlier named as the conference’s Best Setter, tallied 29 excellent sets to cop the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

“It’s nice to say na kaya niya akong i-push inside the court. She knows what to say para i-up ko pa ‘yung game ko,” Morado said of her team-up with Valdez.

(It’s nice to say that she knows how to push me inside the court. She knows what to say for me to up my game.)

Michele Gumabao and Thai import Kuttika Kaepwin added 12 points each to help the Cool Smashers complete a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three title series.

American reinforcement Laura Schaudt also chipped in 9 points for the Cool Smashers, who dominated the High Flyers all throughout.

Tess Rountree paced the High Flyer with 12 points.

BanKo Perlas, meanwhile, clinched the bronze by virtue of a higher quotient over Pocari Sweat-Air Force. – Rappler.com