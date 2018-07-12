Despite the Nationals' victory, coach Shaq Delos Santos says there's still a need to get the team in sync

Published 10:15 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine women’s volleyball team blew past the Smart Giga Hitters in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17, in the 2018 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference on Thursday, July 12, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Jaja Santiago topscored for the Nationals as she racked up 15 points off 12 attacks to go along with 7 excellent receptions.

Mylene Paat, MJ Phillips and Maika Ortiz chipped in 7 points apiece for the Nationals, who won the match with ease to take their 3rd win in the tournament.

"We’re so proud na lagi silang nagperform and pinapakita nila yung best nila kahit minsan lang kami magkita,” said national team head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

(We’re so proud because they always perform and they always show their best even if we don’t get to see each other often.)

Delos Santos, who has been fieding a depleted roster, said that there is a need for more trainings to get the team in sync.

"I’m sure pag nabuo na lineup namin, aangat pa yan for sure,” he said.

(I’m sure we’ll perform even better if we have a complete lineup.)

Still, the lineup for the match was already too much for Smart to handle as Nerissa Bautista and Lutgarda Malaluan combined for just 15 points for the Giga Hitters.

"Hopefully, marami pa rin sumuporta at maniwala sa amin para mas mabuo namin ang team na ito,” said Delos Santos.

(Hopefully, there would be more people who would support and believe in us so that our team would really be united.)

Generika survives 5-set thriller vs Petron

The Generika-Ayala Life Savers outlasted the Petron Blaze Spikers in a 5-set thriller, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 31-33, 15-11, to improve to a 3-1 record.

Patty Orendain starred with 23 points off 22 attacks for the Life Savers, who pinned a first loss on the Blaze Spikers.

Team captain Angeli Araneta also chalked up 20 points, including 15 attacks and 3 blocks.

Coming into the match, Generika head coach Sherwin Meneses told his team: "Isipin niyo lang na nagttraining lang tayo. Nothing to lose naman tayo kasi malakas naman ang Petron.”

(Think that we’re just training. We have nothing to lose because Petron is a strong team.)

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led Petron with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks. Backstopping her was Bernadeth Pons with 13 points off 12 attacks on top of 18 digs. – Rappler.com