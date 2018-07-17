Both teams will clash in the consolation match on Thursday, July 19

Published 7:39 PM, July 17, 2018

IMUS CITY, Philippines – University of the Philippines-United Auctioneers, Inc. (UP-UAI) and Foton booked a battle for 7th place in the 2018 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference at the Imus Sports Center.

Rising star Isa Molde provided the much-needed firepower for the Lady Maroons, who recovered from a rusty start to bag their first win in 4 sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13.

Earlier, Foton walked over University of the East (UE)-Cherrylume due to a no-show to punch a ticket for the consolation round.

According to organizers, the Iron Lady Warriors could not travel to Cavite due to heavy rainfall and flood brought by Typhoon Henry. UE called off classes and office operations earlier in the day.

The Tornadoes and Lady Maroons will clash on Thursday, July 19, when the league rolls back to Filoil Flying V Centre.

Molde unloaded 17 points off 14 kills, two service aces and a block to put UP-UAI in the win column after losing all 4 of its games in the preliminary round. .

“Our first win in the PSL is special. As I’ve said before our team is playing well. We just needed to find the perfect winning formula,” said UP-UAI head coach Godfrey Okumu after breaking out of a winless 4-game preliminary round in Pool A.

Molde drew ample support from Marian Buitre and Abi Goc delivering 10 and 9 points, respectively. Jessma Ramos added 7 markers, while setter Ayel Estrañero made 35 excellent sets and 16 digs.

“Today it went well and the team really deserves the results even though we started in a shaky way,” Okumu added.

The Lady Maroons bucked a lethargic start falling short in the first set but caught fire in the next 3 sets dominating the Asset Managers in one hour and 35 minutes.

Nobody scored double figures for Cocolife with Justine Tiu and Cecilia Bangad having the highest production of 6 points each.

The Asset Managers take on the Iron Lady Warriors for 9th place also on Thursday. – Rappler.com