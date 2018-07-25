Celine Domingo powers the Lady Tamaraws to their second straight triumph as the Tigresses lean on rookie Eya Laure in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 6:32 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philipppines – Far Eastern University bounced back from a scrambling opening-game victory to claim a share of the lead with University of Santo Tomas in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Tamaraws pulled off a more convincing triumph this time, hacking out a 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 decision over San Beda University for a 2-0 start in the mid-season conference on Wednesday, July 25, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Celine Domingo dished out a personal best 22-hit game, including 15 attack points and 4 kill blocks, while playmaker Kyle Negrito produced 21 excellent sets as the Lady Tams recovered from a second-set meltdown to foil the debuting Red Spikers.

In its previous match against St. Benilde, FEU blew a 2-0 set lead but regained its bearing in the decider to escape with a 25-19, 32-30, 15-25, 24-26, 15-4 decision last Sunday.

UST matched FEU’s hot 2-0 start with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Perpetual Help.

Rookie Eya Laure scored 12 kills while Filipino-Italian Milena Alessandrini backed her up with 11 hits and 10 digs as the Tigresses posted their second straight lopsided result following a 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 romp over San Sebastian last Sunday.

The Lady Altas dropped to 0-2.

After a dominant first-set performance against the Red Spikers, the Lady Tams struggled in the next frame, enabling the former to draw level before FEU reasserted its might – upfront and on the floor – and swept the next two.

“We struggled in our middle attack and passing. But when they finally connected, we were able to get a good flow of the game,” said FEU coach George Pascua, who also drew 10 and 9 markers from Ebon Lycha and Jerrili Malabanan, respectively.

Twins Nieza and Jiezela Viray combined for 29 points but San Beda’s top hitter and skipper Cesca Racraquin was held to just 5 markers.

Earlier, National University picked up its second straight win with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 victory over St. Benilde to gain an early share of the lead in men’s play of the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Madzlan Gampong took over from Bryan Bagunas as he hammered in 16 kills and finished with 18 points as the Bulldogs dominated the Blazers to join the Adamson Falcons at the helm after the latter repulsed the La Salle side, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, in the other game. – Rappler.com