MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics completed a sweep of Petron, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, in Game 2 of their best-of-3 finals to rule the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference on Saturday, July 28, at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

Most Valuable Player Ara Galang fired 15 points built on 11 spikes, 3 blocks and an ace as the Cargo Movers captured their 3rd overall championship.

Aby Maraño tallied 6 blocks in a 15-point performance, while Majoy Baron and Cha Cruz-Behag also chipped in 10 points each in the title romp that avenged the Cargo Movers' title heartbreak against the Blaze Spikers last conference.

Petron, though, didn't bow out easily and put up a fight behind Bernadeth Pons and Cherry Rondina as the Blaze Spikers equalized in the second set and nearly completed a comeback in the 3rd frame.

But the Cargo Movers proved steadier in the final stretch and came out in full control by the 4th frame.

The Cargo Movers – who took Game 1 with an 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 29-27, 18-16 decision – also dominated the individual awards.

Aside from Galang copping the highest honor, Kim Fajardo won as Best Setter, Dawn Macandili as Best Libero and Baron as 2nd Best Middle Blocker.