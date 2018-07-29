Adamson outlasts St. Benilde in scrambling win to clinch its second straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 5:15 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson fought off St. Benilde’s furious comeback in the 4th set and hacked out a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 decision to nail its second straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Sunday, July 29.

The Lady Falcons recovered from a second-set meltdown with a scrambling win in the 3rd then nearly blew a 20-15 lead in the 4th frame as the Lady Blazers threatened after charging back with 4 straight hits.

But the San Marcelino-based spikers got their act together in time and foiled their rivals’ rally, scoring 5 of the last 7 points to fashion out the win which coach Air Padda described as “ugly.”

“It’s still ugly, it’s so inconsistent,” said Padda, who nevertheless drew a pair of 17 hits from Bernadette Flora and Eli Soyud and 13 points from Joy Dacoron.

Rookie Trisha Genesis also turned in an impressive outing in her first game after missing their previous match against the Perpetual Help Lady Altas, adding 7 hits.

Marites Pablo and Jan Daguil combined for 23 points for the Lady Blazers, who dropped to joint 6th with the San Sebastian spikers at 0-2 in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

In men’s play, UST wore down La Salle in the decider and pulled off a 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10 win to join Adamson in the early lead with a 3-0 slate.

Manuel Medina banged in 18 hits and came through with 12 digs while Joshua Umandal scored 19 points and Genesis Redido and Tyrone Carodan scored 11 points apiece for the power-hitting Tigers, who scored 57 points off attacks.

While UST kept its win run going, La Salle fell to its 3rd straight loss.

Earlier, UP turned back Arellano, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, for a 2-0 card. – Rappler.com