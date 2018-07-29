UST clips San Beda in straight sets to match Far Eastern University's hot start in the Collegiate Conference

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas unleashed another power game and demolished San Beda University, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21, to match Far Eastern University’s hot start in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Sunday, July 29.

Rookie Eya Laure and sophomore Milena Alessandrini combined for 25 hits as the Tigresses got away with 45 attack points to roll to their 3rd straight victory for an early share of the lead with the Lady Tams in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Unlike FEU, however, UST extended its run through another straight-set romp after sweeping San Sebastian and Perpetual Help.

The Lady Tams needed 5 sets to topple the St. Benilde Lady Blazers before repulsing the Lady Red Spikers in 4 and toppling the Lady Stags in 3.

Laure, proving to be as tough as her sister EJ, delivered 12 kills and had two kill blocks while Alessandrini scored 11 hits and produced 7 excellent receptions as the duo continued to dish out top form for the Tigresses.

Nieza Viray sizzled with 17 points but failed to draw solid backup from the rest as the Red Spikers fell to 0-2 in a tie with San Sebastian and St. Benilde.

Earlier, Adamson fought off St. Benilde’s furious comeback in the fourth set and hacked out a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 victory for its second straight win. (READ: Lady Falcons pull off 'ugly win' vs Blazers) – Rappler.com