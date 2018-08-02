The Lady Blazers notch their first win in 3 outings as the Lady Altas also arrest a 3-game slide

Published 7:59 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – St. Benilde recovered from an opening-set defeat then fought off San Beda’s tenacious stand late in the 4th to carve out a 21-25, 26-24, 25-8, 25-23 victory and charge back into contention in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Thursday, August 2.

The Lady Blazers nearly squandered a 22-16 lead in the 4th frame as the Lady Red Spikers scored on a couple of hits and kill blocks to threaten at 23-24. But St. Benilde, which lost to FEU in 5 and dropped a 4-setter to Adamson, quashed its rival’s last-ditch bid on a Diane Ventura kill off a quick set.

“We are still learning on closing out a game. We still have a lot of work to do, especially me,” said Jerry Yee, who moved from UP to handle the Taft-based school priming up for the NCAA wars.

Perpetual Help later broke its 3-game skid with a tough 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24 victory over San Sebastian College in the other match.

Aurora Tripolo came away with 22 hits while Cindy Imbo turned in a superb all-around game of 12 points, 15 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs as the Lady Altas clinched the elusive win after 3 straight losses.

Shannai Requierne rammed in 16 points for the Lady Stags, who fell to 0-3 with the Red Spikers.

The Lady Blazers drew 16 points from Marites Pablo while Klarisa Abriam backed her up with 15 hits.

San Beda sorely missed the services of ace hitter and skipper Cesca Racraquin, who sat out for the second straight game due to a left ankle sprain she sustained during the team’s training last Tuesday.

Still, the Lady Red Spikers surprised the Blazers with a strong opening-set performance and barely dropped the extended second set.

Nieza Viray scored a game-high 19 attack points while China Tannagan added 12 markers for the Lady Red Spikers.

St. Benilde thus seized solo 5th at 1-2, just behind UP (1-0) and Adamson (2-0 ).

FEU and UST pace the single-round eliminations with 3-0 marks.

The top four teams of the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics will advance to the crossover semis with the winners disputing the crown in a best-of-3 affair. – Rappler.com