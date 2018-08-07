The nationals are training in Okayama prefecture for the upcoming 2018 Asian Games

Published 9:33 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine national women's volleyball team was welcomed with open arms by the Okayama prefecture on Monday, August 6, as the nationals began their training camp for the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Okayama mayor Masao Omori hosted a courtesy call before they started their training with the Okayama Seagulls, headed by Akiyoshi Kawamoto.

On their first day of training camp, the nationals defeated the Okayama Seagulls once again in straight sets. In preparation for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, the Jaja Santiago-led team nipped the Seagulls in 4 sets.

"You can see the rapport, masaya sila mag-eensayo, unlike before, seryosong-seryoso silang nag-eensayo," newly-elected Larong Volleyball Pilipinas Inc president Peter Cayco during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday, August 7.

(You can see the rapport, they're having fun during the practices unlike before where they were too serious during training.)

Seagulls head coach Kawamoto already had initial thoughts with the Philippine team's performance, saying that the players need to pick up on their floor defense.

"They are saying that we have to improve on floor defense. This time they have to gel and get tips from the Japanese coach," added Cayco.

The nationals will be training with the Okayama Seagulls unti August 14, 2018. Instead of ending the training on the 15th of August, the team will be given time to relax and enjoy themselves in Osaka before leaving for Jakarta. – Rappler.com