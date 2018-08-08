UP pounces on a sloppy San Sebastian side to climb to 2-1 in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 7:38 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Phiippines – University of the Philippines waylaid a hapless San Sebastian side, pouncing on its sloppy reception and token defense to fashion out a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 romp in the lone women’s match in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center on Wednesday, August 8.

Isa Molde struggled while playing under the weather but Marian Buitre, rookie Lorielyn Bernardo and outside hitter-turned-libero Mary Bautista stepped up and dominated the Lady Stags all throughout to complete the rout that hiked their record to 2-1.

Buitre fired 7 attacks, scored two aces and made one block while Bernardo also produced a 10-hit game, including 9 attacks, as the Lady Maroons bounced back strong from a 4-set setback to the unbeaten UST Tigresses the last time out to stay at 4th.

“We worked on the passing so we had to introduce a different libero to help Rem (Altomea),” said UP coach Godfrey Okamu.

Bautista suited up as libero and came up with 10 excellent receptions while Molde finished with 7 points.

“I think she (Bautista) held up pretty nicely and she is loud on court so that is what is needed for a libero,” said Okumu.

Playmaker Ayel Estrañero also outplayed the entire SSC side with 23 excellent sets, more than the Lady Stags’ 9. She also made 5 aces and came through with drop shots to finish with 8 points.

It was SSC’s 4th straight loss, virtually eliminating the Lady Stags from the semis race in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

In men’s play, National University survived a tough UP side, carving out a 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24 victory to join idle UST at the helm at 4-0.

Bryan Bagunas took charge in the 4th set, firing 4 of the team’s last 5 points. He ended up with 22 hits, including 18 attack points, for the Bulldogs, who overpowered the Fighting Maroons, 56-38, in attacks.

In other results, Far Eastern University outlasted Adamson, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 17-15, to improve to 2-0 while dealing the Falcons their first setback after four straight wins.

San Beda, meanwhile, subdued winless Arellano U, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, to even its card at 2-2. – Rappler.com